I’ve been working on the railroad | North State Voices

By Sarah Peterson Young
Chico Enterprise-Record
 4 days ago

Most of the music in the background of my childhood was classical; my parents weren’t into the funk and disco of the time, but my mom did like folk music, and her Peter, Paul and Mary records were regularly featured on the turntable. Their train covers were my favorites- freight trains going so fast, trains bound for glory, trains 500 miles gone. Train inspired songs abound in Americana; possibly the most famous, “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” has no known author and a number of iterations since its official publication in 1894.

www.chicoer.com
