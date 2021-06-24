Cancel
EY Announces Stephen Adele of QuickBox Fulfillment as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award Finalist

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Mountain Desert Region and beyond. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Stephen Adele, CEO & Co-Founder of QuickBox Fulfillment was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

www.chron.com
