Sunny, balmy days and evenings are special moments to enjoy our gardens. At this time of year, we need to consider our plants’ needs for water, and be “water wise”. Use your watering can or hose first thing or at the end of the day to make the most of this precious resource. Raising the blades of your mower will help your lawn stay in tip-top condition. Also, have a go at propagating herbs and growing wallflowers for next year – it’s a great way to spend some time in the garden this weekend.