Massive Manhunt After Florida Cop Shot in Head in Daytona Beach
Florida police launched a massive manhunt after an officer was shot in the head while on patrol in Daytona Beach. At least 500 officers from multiple agencies joined in the search for 29-year-old Othal Wallace, accused of firing a single shot after being approached and questioned by the officer. The unidentified officer was critically injured in Wednesday night's attack. Daytona Beach Police Department posted a $100,000 reward for news of Wallace, but warned that he was “armed and dangerous.” Police Chief Jakari Young told a press conference that the cop was on a “proactive patrol” when he approached a “coward” sitting in a Honda HRV with California plates. “As he was escorting him out of the car at some point the suspect turns and shoots my officer one time in the head,” he said. “The officer is currently at Halifax Hospital in grave condition.”www.thedailybeast.com