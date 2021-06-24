Steven Spielberg turned down a Jaws reboot
Jaws director Steven Spielberg turned down the opportunity to reboot the film for modern audiences, Deadline has stated. As part of a breakdown of the filmmaker's recent deal with Netflix, which will see his production company Amblin Partners team with the streaming service to develop "multiple new feature films per year" going forward, the publication reported that Universal had previously approached Spielberg about revisiting the 1975 classic.www.digitalspy.com