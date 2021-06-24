Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Steven Spielberg turned down a Jaws reboot

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaws director Steven Spielberg turned down the opportunity to reboot the film for modern audiences, Deadline has stated. As part of a breakdown of the filmmaker's recent deal with Netflix, which will see his production company Amblin Partners team with the streaming service to develop "multiple new feature films per year" going forward, the publication reported that Universal had previously approached Spielberg about revisiting the 1975 classic.

www.digitalspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Roy Scheider
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Bd Wong
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Peter Benchley
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amblin Partners#Universal#Jurassic World Dominion#Indiana Jones 5#Og#Digital Spy Magazine#Lgbtq Tv#Apple News#Digital Spy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Keanu Reeves Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Month

Who doesn’t like Keanu Reeves? Nobody, that’s who. The Matrix star has long been a mainstay in Hollywood – his career spans across five different decades at this stage – and for good reason: he remains a massive draw for audiences. Case in point, a movie that was both a critical and commercial flop upon its release five years ago has been soaring high on Netflix for the past few weeks. Namely, 2016 legal drama The Whole Truth.
Movies/Film

Steven Spielberg’s Movie About His Childhood Casts ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Breakout Julia Butters

At only 12 years old, Julia Butters is taking Hollywood by storm. Her resume includes acting roles in popular shows like Transparent and American Housewife, but it was her role as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that really won audiences over. Now, Steven Spielberg has cast Butters in his latest untitled Amblin film for a role that is sweetly inspired by his sister.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Steven Spielberg Reportedly Hoping To Direct Multiple DC Movies

The idea of Steven Spielberg directing a comic book blockbuster always felt like a stretch given his general avoidance of franchise fare that he wasn’t directly responsible for creating himself, but he’s remained attached to tackle an adaptation of DC’s Blackhawk for decades now. It’s been so long, in fact, that Dan Aykroyd was originally attached to play the lead role.
MoviesEmpire

Steven Spielberg Adds Julia Butters To The Film Inspired By His Childhood

She'd been working solidly on screens big and small before it, but Julia Butters scored some real attention when she worked with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. She's landed a job with another big-name director, as Steven Spielberg is recruiting her for his latest, untitled film, which is inspired by his own childhood.
BusinessPosted by
Mega 99.3

Steven Spielberg’s Company Signs Deal With Netflix

Steven Spielberg is one of the filmmakers who’s only made movies for the big screen. Long one of Hollywood’s biggest champions of the theatrical experience, he’s kept producing movies exclusively for theaters even as some of his colleagues like Martin Scorsese have begun working with streaming services like Netflix to fund his projects. In fact, just last winter Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, renewed their distribution deal with Universal Pictures.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Julia Butters Joins Steven Spielberg Film Based on Filmmaker’s Youth

Actress Julia Butters, who broke out in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has joined the cast of the untitled Steven Spielberg film loosely based on the filmmaker’s youth growing up in Arizona. Butters would play the part loosely inspired by Spielberg’s sister. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Steven Spielberg to make 'multiple' feature films for Netflix

Steven Spielberg will make "multiple" feature films for Netflix. The award-winning director has confirmed his film studio Amblin Partners has agreed to a new partnership with the streaming giant and he is looking forward to working alongside Netflix bosses, Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, in the future. He said: "At...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Sam Rechner joins Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans

Australian actor Sam Rechner has just been cast as a classmate of a young Steven Spielberg in the director's autobiographical film. The film, which will be Spielberg's follow-up to this year's West Side Story, was titled The Fabelmans last month. Rechner joins a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth...
TV & VideosDecider

Is Steven Spielberg a Hypocrite? The Netflix-Spielberg “Feud,” Explained

Can we accept Steven Spielberg and Netflix as a happy couple, or are the pair still unfit for one another? Yesterday (June 21), Netflix and Spielberg announced they had finally put their past behind them, signing a deal to make multiple films under the director’s Amblin Productions banner. But Spielberg has a long history with the mega-streamer, with a lot of mixed messages from both parties, as well as subtweeting, Oscar beef, and more. So is Steven Spielberg a hypocrite? Has Netflix backed down? Let’s break down the complicated history between Spielberg and Netflix.
Movieskfrxfm.com

Jaws reboot

Spielberg Says “No” to ‘Jaws’ Reboot Universal has eyes on doing a Jaws reboot, but after the studio’s pitch, it’s a “no” for Steven Spielberg. That’s right, the director of the original movie, is not cool with it all and as a matter of fact, won’t ever be cool with the idea of a reboot. The director still has a deal with Universal so the studio going over Spielberg’s head more than likely won’t happen. Would you be down for a Jaws reboot?
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Netflix, Steven Spielberg strike surprising production deal

In a “Jaws”-dropping turn of events, filmmaker Steven Spielberg has struck a multiyear deal to supply movies for Netflix. Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Netflix announced an agreement in which the studio will make multiple new films for the streaming giant over the course of the agreement. The Netflix deal has...
Movies963kklz.com

M&C Entertainment News 06/23/21: Steven Spielberg Says “Jaws” Remake Will Never Happen

Steven Spielberg has been the talk lately with him joining with Netflix to make 2 new movies each year. One Spielberg film that everyone loves and people keep asking about is “Jaws” and if there will ever be a remake of it. Lots of people feel with how far movie effects and CGI has come, a new Jaws movie could be really good. Well, Spielberg has put a halt to all rumors. He said he will never let a remake happen. It will stay a classic film!
MoviesScreenrant.com

Cruella Actor Paul Walter Hauser’s Accent Was Inspired By Hook

Paul Walter Hauser reveals that his accent in Cruella was inspired by Hook. After his breakout role in Craig Gillespie’s 2017 Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, Hauser went on to star in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell in the following years. This year, Hauser was reunited with Gillespie for Disney’s live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians. While Cruella is far from a perfect origin story, its performances have been met with universal praise, namely Emma Thompson as The Baroness, Emma Stone in the titular role, along with Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser as Cruella's henchmen, Jasper and Horace.