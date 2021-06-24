Steven Spielberg turned down a Jaws reboot

Steven Spielberg has been the talk lately with him joining with Netflix to make 2 new movies each year. One Spielberg film that everyone loves and people keep asking about is “Jaws” and if there will ever be a remake of it. Lots of people feel with how far movie effects and CGI has come, a new Jaws movie could be really good. Well, Spielberg has put a halt to all rumors. He said he will never let a remake happen. It will stay a classic film!