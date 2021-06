Episode 243 / Bobo Integral

Hello Mumsnet. I'm not a mum I'm afraid, but over the past year or so every time I need advice Google brings me to Mumsnet. Fab site and lots of great advice available. At the moment I'm in the design phase of updating my kitchen (about 11ft x 11ft). I'm only integrating the dishwasher into a shaker style kitchen. My washing machine is in a separate room and I'm buying a freestanding fridge / freezer which will sit on it's own in a corner of the room. I'm debating between a 90cm range cooker (though only for aesthetics as I don't really NEED one), a freestanding 60cm or what I have now, built in oven and hob on top. Can people please tell me what they have and what they think? Have you gone from built in to freestanding cooker and regretted it /love it etc? I'm really open to ideas. (House is a rurally located semi, going for a country feel in the kitchen). Thanks.