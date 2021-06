Many a pizza place has come and gone in the Leesport Centre over the years, so Americo "J.R." Ovalle Jr. thought he'd try something different: smash burgers. "I did my research," said Ovalle, who with his family opened J.R.'s Subs & Grubs along Route 61 on June 7. "I thought, 'Let me do something they don't have out here.'"