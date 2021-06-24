Cancel
Cancer

Rates of melanoma skin cancer rising faster in men than women

By Daniel Smith
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRates of melanoma skin cancer are rising faster in men than women, according to new data. Figures analysed by Cancer Research UK show that while UK rates for women have risen by 30% over 10 years, they have increased by 47% for men. There has also been an 8% increase...

www.kentlive.news
Michelle Mitchell
#Skin Cancer#Melanoma#Cancer Research Uk#Cancer Research Uk
