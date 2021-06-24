Police in Search of Driver in Morgantown Hit-and-Run
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Robeson Township Police Department is searching for a driver after a hit-and-run collision in Morgantown on Wednesday morning. Authorities state officers responded to a call for a hit-and-run that just occurred on Weaver Road in the area of Fruit Lane on June 23, 2021, at 7:56 am. It was learned that the operator of what was described as a gray Chrysler minivan had initially stopped at the scene only to flee prior to police arrival. The reflection of the male was captured in the above picture.www.mychesco.com