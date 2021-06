(KMAland) -- For the third straight week, we are devoting five days to review and honor some of the top athletes in KMAland from the spring sports season. This week, it’s all about tennis — and today we announce our third All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team. Athletes eligible for the team are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Western Iowa and Pride of Iowa Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and any schools with tennis in select counties in Missouri and Nebraska.