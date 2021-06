The UK’s official green list, which came into effect from 17 May, contains just 11 destinations.These select few countries, of which British travellers can only feasibly visit less than a handful, are the only places the government currently recommends travelling to on holiday.As part of the lifting of the blanket recreational travel ban in England, countries have been allotted a colour – green, amber or red – and assigned restrictions of varying severity to match.During Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson reiterated the government’s position that people should only be holidaying in countries rated green: “It is very, very clear...