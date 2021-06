The Countess of Wessex has opened up about how she and other members of the royal family are grieving the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.Prince Philip died on 9 April at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.Speaking to Naga Munchett on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sophie, 56, explained that she is still grappling with the loss.“He has left a giant-sized hole in our lives,” she said before going on to explain how, due to the coronavirus pandemic, her family has not been able to spend as much time together as they would have liked.“I think, unfortunately the...