We are into summertime and one must note that you still need insulation cover for your LA home. You are perhaps realizing it already in the form of high cooling-based energy bills. It is only a myth that insulation installation should only be planned ahead of the winter months. There are some strong reasons why you must plan for insulation installation even during the summer months. We spoke to the best local insulation contractors in Los Angeles and they identified many reasons why insulation is all the more necessary during the summer months. Here are the details in brief for readers.