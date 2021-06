(Blue Vanguard Jazz Club, Exeter. Live review by Martin Sawer) St Matthew’s Hall in the ancient port town of Topsham, downriver from Exeter, is the new home for the Blue Vanguard monthly jazz club. The Blue Vanguard Trio of Craig Milverton on keys, Al Swainger on bass and ‘Coach’ York on drums are the ideal seasoned and sensitive combo to support any guest artist. Last night’s re-opening saw Andy Panayi, on flute and tenor saxophone, lead the trio in two wide-ranging interpretative sets of jazz standard – and not-so-standard – numbers. In front of a capacity audience (no mean feat, that), the varied, delicate and sometimes intense accompaniments were perfectly attuned to the needs of each of the 14 pieces played.