Jun. 19—The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 75-year-old man who went missing on a skiff Thursday afternoon near Port Angeles. The missing mariner, identified by the Coast Guard as Pat O'Brien from Rochester, Thurston County, had been on a trip from Freshwater Bay to Crescent Bay when his friends lost sight of him on his 14-foot skiff, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest. O'Brien was last seen off the coast of Port Angeles Thursday afternoon.