I can’t even sit here and lie and tell you that I wasn’t all the way intrigued with the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Royal Family. When they did their sit down with Oprah, I really felt that they shared a lot, but not everything. I kept saying to myself, they are holding a lot of things back. I’m sure of it. Then, towards the end, they talked about their new production company. I knew then, that they were going to put out the story their own way. The Oprah special, to me, was just a teaser for the upcoming movie being released via Lifetime.