Concerns over oxygen delivery to patients during pandemic raised by 12 hospitals

By Isobel Frodsham, Kirstie McCrum
kentlive.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns over oxygen delivery to patients being treated during the pandemic were raised by 12 hospitals, it's been revealed. A new report, published by a safety watchdog on Thursday (June 24), stated that “excessive” demands on oxygen delivery systems in hospitals during the second wave of the pandemic led to a “major disruption”, forcing patients to be diverted to other hospitals and elective surgery being cancelled during the autumn of 2020.

www.kentlive.news
