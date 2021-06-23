Concerns over oxygen delivery to patients during pandemic raised by 12 hospitals
Concerns over oxygen delivery to patients being treated during the pandemic were raised by 12 hospitals, it's been revealed. A new report, published by a safety watchdog on Thursday (June 24), stated that “excessive” demands on oxygen delivery systems in hospitals during the second wave of the pandemic led to a “major disruption”, forcing patients to be diverted to other hospitals and elective surgery being cancelled during the autumn of 2020.www.kentlive.news