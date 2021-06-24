Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island gang boss arrested for March murder, feds say he killed another man Tuesday

By Noah Goldberg
NY Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Staten Island gangbanger was charged Wednesday in a March slaying — and is the alleged suspect in a killing that occurred the day before his arrest. John “Tragedy” Pena, 29, who federal authorities say is the leader of a Bloods gang affiliate known as the Gorilla Stone Mafia, was arrested in the fatal shooting of Mark Bajandas, who was hit 18 times outside the Stapleton Houses on Hill St., officials said. Pena was indicted April 1.

