Online education is not new, but when COVID-19 closed most brick-and-mortar schools last year, school districts had to think fast, work fast, and catch the wave. Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools dove in head first in 2020 when it established Savannah Chatham E-learning Academy (SCELA) for grades 3 through 10. More than 900 students enrolled in the first year; and even as the district is aiming to get most of its 36,000 students back to in-person learning on Aug. 4, SCELA is gearing up for its second year.