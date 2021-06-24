Cancel
Shoreham, MI

Prosecutor declines to press charges against Shoreham officials

By LOUISE WREGE HP Staff Writer
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOREHAM — No charges will be filed against Shoreham’s former council president and clerk, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli announced this week. “Any criminal activity involved would require a criminal intent on behalf of the actors,” Pierangeli told The Herald-Palladium in an email. “The people do not believe we can sustain our burden of proof and prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt. Transactions at issue were approved by the Village of Shoreham Council.”

