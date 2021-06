More than one million Covid vaccinations were booked over the weekend after roll-out was opened up to everyone aged 18 and over.NHS England said a total of 1,008,472 appointments were made through the online booking service on Friday and Sunday.This works out at more than 21,000 bookings every hour, or six every second – and that figure does not include appointments through local GP-led services or people who turned up at walk-in centres in the hope of getting their first jab. The true number of bookings is likely to be higher.The surge came after coronavirus vaccination bookings were rolled out...