Idaho State Police say a crash involving a lumber truck blocked traffic on Interstate 84 for several hours near Eden. At around 1:15 p.m. troopers responded to milepost 187 near the Valley Road exit just west of Hazelton for three semi-trucks that crashed. ISP said Juan Vela, 41, of Pasco, WA, was headed east in a Peterbuilt semi hauling potatoes when he hit the back of another semi-truck hauling lumber. The lumber truck, driven by Eric Whitfield, of Laramie, WY, and another semi-trailer, driven by Faizan Ahmad, 27, of Sacramento, CA had been slowing down for a construction zone. Ahmad's truck was damaged by debris from the lumber truck.