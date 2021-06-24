Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

June 30 deadline approaching for 21st Century Scholars enrollment

By KATE THURSTON kthurston@newsexaminer.com
Connersville News-Examiner
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana seventh and eighth grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but the June 30 deadline is quickly approaching. Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, 21st Century Scholars is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities.

