County tapping into reserves to cover TAT

By Sabrina Bodon The Garden Island
 4 days ago

LIHU‘E — Since March 2020, the county has tapped into at least 40% of its reserve fund. Since the onslaught of the pandemic until now, the state has withheld the county’s share of the Transient Accommodation Tax, which is usually about $14.9 million per year for Kaua‘i. And since last March, that’s amounted to a $17.4 million hole the county has had to plug.

