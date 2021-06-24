Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, OH

Eagles donate to local peer support house

Logan Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN – The Fraternal Order of Eagles Logan Chapter donated $500 to Home Away From Home for the purchase of an outside shed. Home Away From Home is a local non-profit day center for people who have mental illness. It is open to everyone who is receiving mental health treatment to come have lunch, socialize and enjoy activities free of charge. Thanks to the Logan Eagles the organization is able to store the tools for outdoor activities such as gardening and games.

www.logandaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Logan, OH
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Peer Support#Fraternal Order Of Eagles#Mental Health#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...