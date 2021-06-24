Eagles donate to local peer support house
LOGAN – The Fraternal Order of Eagles Logan Chapter donated $500 to Home Away From Home for the purchase of an outside shed. Home Away From Home is a local non-profit day center for people who have mental illness. It is open to everyone who is receiving mental health treatment to come have lunch, socialize and enjoy activities free of charge. Thanks to the Logan Eagles the organization is able to store the tools for outdoor activities such as gardening and games.www.logandaily.com