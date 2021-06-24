Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Blindspotting’ brings the Bay Area to the world. Locals may be its toughest critics

By JEN YAMATO
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

It's golden hour and cars are swinging rapturous donuts in a West Oakland intersection as the first episode of Starz's "Blindspotting" spinoff series, adapted from Daveed Diggs' and Rafael Casal's 2018 indie dramedy of the same name, follows its new protagonist into uncertain terrain: not the conflicted Collin (Diggs) or his hotheaded best friend Miles (Casal), but Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles' longtime girlfriend, who must forge ahead and figure things out on her own.

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Mac Dre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#East Bay#Starz#The Thizzle Dance#Greek#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Brazil
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Oakland, CAamsnbc.com

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ series had a lot to live up to. So its creators forged a different path.

From “Soul Food” to “Clueless,” there have been successful film-to-TV adaptations, but none have higher stakes than “Blindspotting.”. Based on director Carlos López Estrada’s electrifying 2018 debut feature of the same name, which chronicled three days in life of Oakland, California, resident Collin (Daveed Diggs) and his best friend Miles (Rafael Casal), Starz’s new dramedy series shifts the lens to Ashley (Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles’ girlfriend and the mother of his 6-year-old son, Sean (Atticus Woodward).
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Blindspotting

Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs pick up the story from their 2018 Oakland-set film with Jasmine Cephas Jones' character now the primary focus. This Week in TV: ‘Kardashians’ Say Goodbye, ‘Lupin,’ ‘Blindspotting’. An era of reality TV ends this week when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its final episode...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Big night out: What a return to dining looks like for four Bay Area locals

Park hangs bleed into happy hours. These lead, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”-style, to burritos that leak salsa across stoops, to a blur of bars, to perhaps an illicit beach bonfire and then an N-Judah odyssey that deposits you on Church Street very early in the morning with the notion of a well-toasted flour tortilla somehow once again making perfect sense.
San Francisco, CABayInsider

Juneteenth 2021 Bay Area events

The Bay Area has many celebrations planned for the 2021 Juneteenth holiday. As restrictions from the pandemic, more events will be held in-person, though there are many virtual options. It was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas in 1965, two months after the Civil War ended. It seemed that the day...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

If Blindspotting gets a second season, the creators hope for a more authentic Oakland and East Bay experience

Because of the pandemic, the Starz spinoff of the acclaimed 2018 Oakland-based film had to shoot interiors in Los Angeles, moving to the East Bay in the latter stages to film on-location scenes. That has led to questions about Blindspotting's authenticity. “The Bay Area’s going to have a lot of opinions about this show and it’s going to be a lot of arguing about the validity of this show, but what we always keep in mind is we’re bringing the Bay to Germany, and Brazil and Australia — we’re thinking about the global impact of how to transfer this and explain it to people who aren’t from here,” says co-creator Rafael Casal. Should they get a second season, Casal and fellow co-creator Daveed Diggs hope to bring more characters and communities into the Blindspotting world, bringing production to the East Bay and building infrastructure in the area that might help others tell their own Bay Area stories. “Maybe that’s our Bay Area upbringing, but I do think it’s our responsibility to try to have an impact on the systems and institutions that we have to work with in order to make the show,” says Casal. “We may not be able to do that overnight. We may not be able to fundamentally shift one of those things. But we can at least chip away at it.” He grinned. “And we’ll go make some sellout projects later.”
San Francisco, CAriffmagazine.com

Insert Foot: Music City San Francisco celebrates the Bay Area’s music past and its future

SAN FRANCISCO — I think I might have overdosed my 13-year-old daughter. She wouldn’t be the first of my daughters to suffer at the hands of my geekery. My 19-year-old was force-fed punk rock until she started making plans to perform a Bad Religion song at the third grade talent show (not “Fuck Armageddon,” though the look on her mother’s face would have been worth the hysterically high price).
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

The best food of the week from our Bay Area restaurant critic

In this weekly column, I’ll be sharing the best dishes I’ve eaten around the San Francisco Bay Area lately. While the list may include Instagram-only deals or seasonal tasting menu items, I’ll be sure to include things that you could reasonably get nowish. This week’s edition includes a fragrant southern...
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Gift of Gab, the rapid-tongued rapper of Blackalicious fame, dead at 50

Timothy J. Parker, better known as Gift of Gab, came up during the golden age of hip-hop in the mid-’90s, first gaining fame with the 1999 Blackalicious track “Alphabet Aerobics.” The track showcased a dizzying display of increasingly accelerated alliterative rhymes by Parker as he coursed through each letter of the alphabet.
RestaurantsSan Francisco Chronicle

Top sandwich spotsin the Bay Area

Bay Area residents new and old are wont to wax poetic about the sandwiches they love, which I realized while sorting through numerous recommendations from friends and readers as I sought out superlative examples of 'wichcraft for this list. And that’s no surprise: The sandwich remains the classic food of the working person, so most everyone has an opinion on who’s got the best.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Secret SF

38 Excellent Bay Area Coffee Shops Recommended By Locals

If you’re a coffee fiend like 90% of Bay Area residents, you’ll know that there is no shortage of high quality coffee in San Francisco and beyond. We wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to get their buzz, so we posted a poll on Instagram asking for go-to coffee shops. Our followers did not disappoint, and here we have a bullet list of the best coffee shops in the Bay, recommended by locals! Be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom for a detailed map showing exactly where to find your next cup. Whether you’re interested in a quick espresso shot or a fun, colorful drink, these coffee shops are definitely worth putting on your list.
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniapublic.com

State, Bay Area Perks May Lure in Vaccine Holdouts

Millions of Californians are seeing this week’s reopening as a reason to celebrate. But for millions more it may also be a reason to stop procrastinating. As vaccinated residents start seeing new perks, it appears to be convincing some of the hesitant to start rolling up their sleeves. Now many...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Briefing: Why some Bay Area residents are keeping their masks on

As Petaluma Market got busy at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a sign at the entrance reading “masks are no longer required” for vaccinated customers greeted those entering. But a healthy majority of people still kept them on, mirroring the staff inside, either because they didn’t feel safe yet, weren’t vaccinated, or simply didn’t notice the rules had changed.
EnvironmentBayInsider

Heatwave bakes the Bay Area

The Bay Area is under a heat advisory with dangerously high temps in the inland areas. KTVU meteorologist Kyla Grogan says the extreme heat is sticking around a few days.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Renting vs. buying: What renters and homeowners pay monthly to live in San Francisco Bay Area

It’s no secret that the Bay Area has some of the highest rents in the nation. But that still might be less expensive than buying a home, data shows. In San Francisco and San Jose, renters save significantly more money than homeowners paying mortgages in those cities, according to a new study from Rent.com, a real estate listings website that also publishes city guides and resources for renters.