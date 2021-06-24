Traveling man visiting local families

In 1980 conjugal visits were introduced into New Mexico after the deadly Santa Fe prison riot. It was used as an incentive for inmates to behave and in return they would get to have conjugal visits with their spouses. This worked great for a while until a rape victims family showed hatred towards the fact her sisters rapist had gotten married multiple times and fathered four children while incarcerated. Her sister was murdered and did not get to live her life or have children. The state also argued that visits were to pricey for up keep. So they did away with these visits. It now shows that these prisons are 4 times more likely to have inmate on inmate sexual violence than states where conjugal visits are permitted. I would like to propose a bill to get conjugal visits back in the state of New Mexico. To put all the worries and past arguments to rest inmates with sexual charges of any sort not have conjugal visits at anytime during their incarceration. Also work out a payment plan for inmate families to fund a small part of the visits if wanting to participate. Having a loved one incarcerated is a pricey thing so visits will not cost to much. I need a 2,500 signatures to bring this bill before the governor. Please Sign, Share and spread the word.