Traveling man visiting local families

School vacations often mean a lot of time spent in the car, train, or airplane. Besides your legs and back cramping and essentially being of no use 75% of the ti. me, your brain and mindset also get sluggish and tired. Imagine what kids, who have abundantly more energy than us adults, feel and think about their lack of exercise and movement! Logically, we know that they are no more enjoying the long, busy treks, yet in the heat of it all, we get even more frustrated and develop a “get there as soon as possible” attitude. It is kind of sad in some ways – sometimes the fun is in the journey, even with small children. There is a lot of value in making a long trip a fun, educational, and bonding experience. It may not be easy, but having a new perspective and some fresh ideas can give us that reassurance that we can make it and find some joy (even in a long car ride).