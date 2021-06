LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Alpha chapter of Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society recently inducted 153 new members in a joint ceremony for 2020 and 2021. David Slusky, president of KU’s Phi Beta Kappa chapter and associate professor of economics, presided at the virtual ceremony in May. The national secretary and CEO of Phi Beta Kappa, Frederick Lawrence, was a guest speaker. Jennifer Harrison, vice president of the chapter and director of the Business Leadership Program and the Jack Dicus Business Honors Program; Dietrich Earnhart, professor of economics and chapter historian, and Anne Wallen, secretary-treasurer and director of the Office of Fellowships, welcomed and congratulated the new initiates. Students received certificates and signed the register by appointment to allow for social distancing.