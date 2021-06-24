Avoid forcing bad farm equipment policy on the free market

The report ‘Farming for Biodiversity – feeding local solutions into global policy’ builds on the lessons-learned from over 338 local solutions to farming & biodiversity related challenges that were unearthed as part of Rare’s, so called, “Solution Search” contest. It looks closely at the experiences of our local partners and main takeaways behind the 38 subsequent campaigns that took place in 11 countries as part of the project, Farming for Biodiversity. The report uses the tangible examples of our local partners and campaigners who reached over 47 thousand producers and consumers, as well as 570 thousand wider community members indirectly. The robust data that they gathered in this global effort, and which Rare analyzed and interpreted as part of the report, provides for tangible recommendations to donors, policy makers, consumers, and communities. More importantly, the report builds the case that biodiversity preservation and agriculture do not need to be mutually exclusive. Instead, it shows that locally led, nature-based and behavior-centered solutions are a key ingredient to transformational change at scale and to the implementation of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.