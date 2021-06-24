Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Avoid forcing bad farm equipment policy on the free market

Gainesville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida is home to 9.7 million acres of land that produces over 300 different commodities like oranges, grapefruit, cucumbers and a variety of vegetables. Our state boasts over 47,000 agriculture businesses that contributed a massive $7.6 billion to our economy. That’s why Floridian farmers and ranchers are lucky to live in a state where our lawmakers worked tirelessly this past legislative session to foster our agriculture industry.

www.gainesville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Gainesville, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Equipment#Free Market#Floridian#The Gainesville Sun#Gainesville Com#Gatorsports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

USDA announces targeted signup period to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry in Mississippi

Environmental Quality Incentives Program Signup Open June 24, 2021 through July 16, 2021. JACKSON • The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is holding a targeted signup to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in 10 states, including Mississippi. This assistance, available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change on working lands.
AgriculturePosted by
CBS News

Down on the farm: A shortage of agricultural labor

Something unusual happened a few months ago in an asparagus field on the Oregon-Idaho border: Six thousand people showed up on a Saturday for the chance to pick some free veggies. "I am a big fan on community, so it's really cool to see so many people out here," said...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Environmental claims of new EU farm subsidy policy are questioned

The environmental claims of a newly agreed €387bn (£330bn) EU farming subsidy policy have been described as a “paper reality”, despite a commitment that a quarter of its budget will be spent on “eco schemes”. A new five-year common agricultural policy (CAP) was provisionally agreed by the European parliament, European...
staradvertiser.com

Kailua farmers market forced to relocate

This Sunday morning the Kailua Town Farmers Market will hold its last event at the Pali Lanes parking lot under the cool shade of the monkeypod trees. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Agriculturepanow.com

Listen: Pandemic may change perspective for online ag equipment sales

MELFORT, Sask. – Are farm equipment manufacturers doing more business online?. Alice McFarlane with Ag Access set up a panel including Ben Voss of Raven Industries and Trevor Thiessen from Redekopp Manufacturing discussed the issue during the virtual Canada Farm Show. Alice McFarlane is the Agriculture Information Director for 105...
Agriculture14news.com

Farmers urge drivers to be cautious around farming equipment

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Harvest season is coming up, which is why you’ll often see big tractors out on the road this time of year. As tractors go through town from field to field, they move slowly and can take up the whole road. Farmers like Brian French say it can be dangerous to speed around them.
Agriculturefarms.com

Improving Retail Farm Market Performance

One of the most common issues I hear from retail farm markets is, “can my market sales support hiring another employee?" To determine whether we can or can't, we need to know how our market is performing and what analytics we can use to improve market performance and profitability to make informed decisions.
EconomyMontana Standard

Use market forces

I’d like to comment on the recent article about the heat wave and megadrought in the West. Studying tree rings, scientists found a 40-year-long megadrought across the West in the 1100s and another, 30 years long, in the 1500s. The current drought is in the initial years, but its pattern...
Jackson, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Farm market opens at Lammscape

TOWN OF JACKSON — The summer season is kicking off at Lammscape in the Town of Jackson, as they have just begun their weekly Food and Farm Market. Lammscape held the first market of the season last Thursday, and will continue holding it from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 21. It includes local produce, items made locally from that produce and artwork.
Agricultureresilience.org

Forced farm labour: Exposing the hidden cost

When thinking about the health of farmworkers over time, it’s easy to imagine the ordeal of bygone eras: calloused hands, scorched skin and dust-streaked brows may come to mind. And rightly so – since the invasion of William the Conqueror in 1066, the feudal system has left a long-lasting legacy of subjugation and enslavement in agriculture. In these systems, with exceptions, the health and safety of workers is largely considered a means to an end, a way to ensure that production can continue unencumbered by the death or serious injury of workers. What this means in reality is a life of bare subsistence and exploitation, where productivity is favoured over sustainability, and labour is exchanged for just enough money, food and rest to survive.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

EU farming unions call for livestock to be included in upcoming agriculture promotion policy

MEP Elsi Katainen (Renew) hosted an Parliamentary Intergroup event "Biodiversity, Climate Change, Sustainable Development" on the future of the EU promotion policy. The debate focused on the promotion of livestock products. An opportunity to underline a clear fact: it would not make sense both from a sustainability and a competitiveness point of view to exclude the livestock sector from the promotion policy.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Farming for Biodiversity: Feeding Local Solutions into Global Policy

The report ‘Farming for Biodiversity – feeding local solutions into global policy’ builds on the lessons-learned from over 338 local solutions to farming & biodiversity related challenges that were unearthed as part of Rare’s, so called, “Solution Search” contest. It looks closely at the experiences of our local partners and main takeaways behind the 38 subsequent campaigns that took place in 11 countries as part of the project, Farming for Biodiversity. The report uses the tangible examples of our local partners and campaigners who reached over 47 thousand producers and consumers, as well as 570 thousand wider community members indirectly. The robust data that they gathered in this global effort, and which Rare analyzed and interpreted as part of the report, provides for tangible recommendations to donors, policy makers, consumers, and communities. More importantly, the report builds the case that biodiversity preservation and agriculture do not need to be mutually exclusive. Instead, it shows that locally led, nature-based and behavior-centered solutions are a key ingredient to transformational change at scale and to the implementation of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.
Oconomowoc, WIshepherdexpress.com

Stone Bank Farm Market Fosters Community Through Farming

The Stone Bank Farm Market (N68 W33208, County Hwy. K, in Stone Bank, near Oconomowoc), features fresh produce and pasture raised meat, along with Wisconsin made delicacies like syrup, cheese, milk, yogurt, jam and flour. The 75-acre property includes a working farm and woodland, but most importantly, it serves as a platform to engage and educate the community about the importance of conservation, soil health and our connection to food.
Agriculturespringvillejournal.com

Science makes for good farm policy

New York Farm Bureau highlighted several key pieces of legislation during a virtual press conference that are important to members with four weeks to go until the end of the New York State legislative session. The bills include a potential ban on seeds treated with neonicotinoids and the Extended Producer Responsibility Act which aims to overhaul the state’s recycling system.
Ellis County, TXwaxahachiesun.com

The Ag Report: Learning to drive farm equipment

In this week's edition of The Ag Report, host and Ellis County, Texas-based ag producer John Paul Dineen III talks about how he learned to drive farm equipment at an early age. A production of the Waxahachie Sun. #TexasAgricultureStory.
Madras, ORbendsource.com

Madras Hosts Farm-to-Table Market

Locals in and around Madras have a new way to access the food grown in the region, with the opening of the Madras Farm-to-Table Market. The City of Madras is host to the new market that takes place at City Hall Plaza in Madras every Friday. The market opened on Memorial Day and will have its final market around Labor Day. It's open Fridays from 2 to 6pm.
AgricultureSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Farm equipment legislation supports illegal tampering

In my opinion, the editorial "Missouri GOP lawmakers ignore farmers at their peril" (June 4) mischaracterizes an issue known as “right to repair” that will negatively affect our agriculture industry. Outside activists push for right-to-repair legislation to force manufacturers to turn over their proprietary information so they can illegally tamper...
Agriculturejioforme.com

Free Farm Labor – Real Agriculture

Why is it important to protect beneficial insects? When is the time to “trigger” the application of pesticides? And how does the choice of pesticide affect the population of beneficial insects?. John Gabroski, a local entomologist in Manitoba’s agricultural resource development, states that the way insects are viewed and reacted...