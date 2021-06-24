Cancel
Seminole, FL

Barricaded man in custody following SWAT situation in Seminole

By FOX 13 news staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies responded to a home where a 42-year-old man threatened another family member in Seminole. The incident unfolded Wednesday in the 10900 block of Starkey Road. A SWAT team responded after the man, identified as Joshua Wieder, barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies said when they were trying to make contact with him, "he shot toward deputies who were inside an armored vehicle located outside of his residence."

