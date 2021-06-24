Cancel
Intergenerational trauma transmission is associated with brain metabotranscriptome remodeling and mitochondrial dysfunction

By Sammy Alhassen, Siwei Chen, Lamees Alhassen, Alvin Phan, Mohammad Khoudari, Angele De Silva, Huda Barhoosh, Zitong Wang, Chelsea Parrocha, Emily Shapiro, Charity Henrich, Zicheng Wang, Leon Mutesa, Pierre Baldi, Geoffrey W. Abbott, Amal Alachkar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntergenerational trauma increases lifetime susceptibility to depression and other psychiatric disorders. Whether intergenerational trauma transmission is a consequence of in-utero neurodevelopmental disruptions versus early-life mother–infant interaction is unknown. Here, we demonstrate that trauma exposure during pregnancy induces in mouse offspring social deficits and depressive-like behavior. Normal pups raised by traumatized mothers exhibited similar behavioral deficits to those induced in pups raised by their biological traumatized mothers. Good caregiving by normal mothers did not reverse prenatal trauma-induced behaviors, indicating a two-hit stress mechanism comprising both in-utero abnormalities and early-life poor parenting. The behavioral deficits were associated with profound changes in the brain metabotranscriptome. Striking increases in the mitochondrial hypoxia marker and epigenetic modifier 2-hydroxyglutaric acid in the brains of neonates and adults exposed prenatally to trauma indicated mitochondrial dysfunction and epigenetic mechanisms. Bioinformatic analyses revealed stress- and hypoxia-response metabolic pathways in the neonates, which produced long-lasting alterations in mitochondrial energy metabolism and epigenetic processes (DNA and chromatin modifications). Most strikingly, early pharmacological interventions with acetyl-L-carnitine (ALCAR) supplementation produced long-lasting protection against intergenerational trauma-induced depression.

ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of GTPase-mediated mitochondrial ribosome biogenesis and recycling

Ribosome biogenesis requires auxiliary factors to promote folding and assembly of ribosomal proteins and RNA. Particularly, maturation of the peptidyl transferase center (PTC) is mediated by conserved GTPases, but the molecular basis is poorly understood. Here, we define the mechanism of GTPase-driven maturation of the human mitochondrial large ribosomal subunit (mtLSU) using endogenous complex purification, in vitro reconstitution and cryo-EM. Structures of transient native mtLSU assembly intermediates that accumulate in GTPBP6-deficient cells reveal how the biogenesis factors GTPBP5, MTERF4 and NSUN4 facilitate PTC folding. Addition of recombinant GTPBP6 reconstitutes late mtLSU biogenesis in vitro and shows that GTPBP6 triggers a molecular switch and progression to a near-mature PTC state. Additionally, cryo-EM analysis of GTPBP6-treated mature mitochondrial ribosomes reveals the structural basis for the dual-role of GTPBP6 in ribosome biogenesis and recycling. Together, these results provide a framework for understanding step-wise PTC folding as a critical conserved quality control checkpoint.
HealthNature.com

Rare CASP6N73T variant associated with hippocampal volume exhibits decreased proteolytic activity, synaptic transmission defect, and neurodegeneration

Caspase-6 (Casp6) is implicated in Alzheimer disease (AD) cognitive impairment and pathology. Hippocampal atrophy is associated with cognitive impairment in AD. Here, a rare functional exonic missense CASP6 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), causing the substitution of asparagine with threonine at amino acid 73 in Casp6 (Casp6N73T), was associated with hippocampal subfield CA1 volume preservation. Compared to wild type Casp6 (Casp6WT), recombinant Casp6N73T altered Casp6 proteolysis of natural substrates Lamin A/C and α-Tubulin, but did not alter cleavage of the Ac-VEID-AFC Casp6 peptide substrate. Casp6N73T-transfected HEK293T cells showed elevated Casp6 mRNA levels similar to Casp6WT-transfected cells, but, in contrast to Casp6WT, did not accumulate active Casp6 subunits nor show increased Casp6 enzymatic activity. Electrophysiological and morphological assessments showed that Casp6N73T recombinant protein caused less neurofunctional damage and neurodegeneration in hippocampal CA1 pyramidal neurons than Casp6WT. Lastly, CASP6 mRNA levels were increased in several AD brain regions confirming the implication of Casp6 in AD. These studies suggest that the rare Casp6N73T variant may protect against hippocampal atrophy due to its altered catalysis of natural protein substrates and intracellular instability thus leading to less Casp6-mediated damage to neuronal structure and function.
HealthNature.com

Association between subjective oral dysfunction and locomotive syndrome in community-dwelling older adults

The need for support and care is a major problem facing societies around the world. Locomotive syndrome (LS) refers to a condition in which people require healthcare services because of problems associated with locomotion. Oral dysfunction is also associated with various long-term care factors including activities of daily living. The purpose of this study was to determine the association between oral dysfunction and LS. The study participants were 407 elderly people living in a rural area in Japan. Evaluation of oral dysfunction was based on subjective judgment by each participant. LS was assessed using Locomo-25, which is a self-administered questionnaire and was defined by a Locomo-25 score ≥ 7 points. Those with a “decline in masticatory function” and “difficulty swallowing” had higher odds of LS than those without these dysfunctions (odds ratio (OR) = 2.134, 2.007, respectively). Furthermore, participants with a Locomo-25 score ≥ 11 had higher odds of a “decline in masticatory function” (OR = 2.657) than those with a Locomo-25 score < 11, and those with a Locomo-25 score ≥ 9 had higher odds of “difficulty swallowing” (OR = 2.411) than those with a Locomo-25 score < 9. These findings suggest that a strong relationship exists between oral dysfunction and LS.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial Ca oscillation induces mitophagy initiation through the PINK1-Parkin pathway

Dysregulation of the PINK1/Parkin-mediated mitophagy is essential to Parkinson’s disease. Although important progress has been made in previous researches, the biochemical reagents that induce global and significant mitochondrial damage may still hinder deeper insights into the mechanisms of mitophagy. The origin of PINK1/Parkin pathway activation in mitophagy remains elusive. In this study, we develop an optical method, ultra-precise laser stimulation (UPLaS) that delivers a precise and noninvasive stimulation onto a submicron region in a single mitochondrial tubular structure. UPLaS excites localized mitochondrial Ca2+ (mitoCa2+) oscillations with tiny perturbation to mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) or mitochondrial reactive oxygen species. The UPLaS-induced mitoCa2+ oscillations can directly induce PINK1 accumulation and Parkin recruitment on mitochondria. The Parkin recruitment by UPLaS requires PINK1. Our results provide a precise and noninvasive technology for research on mitophagy, which stimulates target mitochondria with little damage, and reveal mitoCa2+ oscillation directly initiates the PINK1-Parkin pathway for mitophagy without MMP depolarization.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Growth faltering regardless of chronic diarrhea is associated with mucosal immune dysfunction and microbial dysbiosis in the gut lumen

Despite the impact of childhood diarrhea on morbidity and mortality, our understanding of its sequelae has been significantly hampered by the lack of studies that examine samples across the entire intestinal tract. Infant rhesus macaques are naturally susceptible to human enteric pathogens and recapitulate the hallmarks of diarrheal disease such as intestinal inflammation and growth faltering. Here, we examined intestinal biopsies, lamina propria leukocytes, luminal contents, and fecal samples from healthy infants and those experiencing growth faltering with distant acute or chronic active diarrhea. We show that growth faltering in the presence or absence of active diarrhea is associated with a heightened systemic and mucosal pro-inflammatory state centered in the colon. Moreover, polyclonal stimulation of colonic lamina propria leukocytes resulted in a dampened cytokine response, indicative of immune exhaustion. We also detected a functional and taxonomic shift in the luminal microbiome across multiple gut sites including the migration of Streptococcus and Prevotella species between the small and large intestine, suggesting a decompartmentalization of gut microbial communities. Our studies provide valuable insight into the outcomes of diarrheal diseases and growth faltering not attainable in humans and lays the groundwork to test interventions in a controlled and reproducible setting.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial STAT5A promotes metabolic remodeling and the Warburg effect by inactivating the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex

Signal transducer and activator 5a (STAT5A) is a classical transcription factor that plays pivotal roles in various biological processes, including tumor initiation and progression. A fraction of STAT5A is localized in the mitochondria, but the biological functions of mitochondrial STAT5A remain obscure. Here, we show that STAT5A interacts with pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC), a mitochondrial gatekeeper enzyme connecting two key metabolic pathways, glycolysis and the tricarboxylic acid cycle. Mitochondrial STAT5A disrupts PDC integrity, thereby inhibiting PDC activity and remodeling cellular glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation. Mitochondrial translocation of STAT5A is increased under hypoxic conditions. This strengthens the Warburg effect in cancer cells and promotes in vitro cell growth under hypoxia and in vivo tumor growth. Our findings indicate distinct pro-oncogenic roles of STAT5A in energy metabolism, which is different from its classical function as a transcription factor.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating morphological changes in the brain in relation to etiology and duration of olfactory dysfunction with voxel-based morphometry

Olfactory loss (OL) affects up to 20% of the general population and is related to changes in olfaction-related brain regions. This study investigated the effect of etiology and duration of OL on gray matter volume (GMV) of these regions in 257 patients. Voxel-based morphometry was applied to measure GMV in brain regions of interest to test the effects of etiology and duration on regional GMV and the relation between olfactory function and regional GMV. Etiology of OL had a significant effect on GMV in clusters representing the gyrus rectus and orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), bilaterally. Patients with congenital anosmia had reduced GMV in the gyrus rectus and an increased OFC volume compared to patients with acquired OL. There was a significant association between volume of the left OFC and olfactory function. This implies that changes in GMV in patients with acquired OL are mainly reflected in the OFC and depend on olfactory function. Morphology of olfactory areas in the brain therefore seems to relate to olfactory function and the subsequent degree of exposure to olfactory input in patients with acquired OL. Differences in GMV in congenital anosmia are most likely due to the fact that patients were never able to smell.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of the most suitable reference gene for gene expression studies with development and abiotic stress response in Bromus sterilis

Bromus sterilis is an annual weedy grass, causing high yield losses in winter cereals. Frequent use of herbicides had led to the evolution of herbicide resistance in this species. Mechanisms underlying herbicide resistance in B. sterilis must be uncovered because this problem is becoming a global threat. qRT-PCR and the next-generation sequencing technologies can elucidate the resistance mechanisms. Although qRT-PCR can calculate precise fold changes, its preciseness depends on the expression of reference genes. Regardless of stable expression in any given condition, no gene can act as a universal reference gene. Hence, it is necessary to identify the suitable reference gene for each species. To our knowledge, there are no reports on the suitable reference gene in any brome species so far. Thus, in this paper, the stability of eight genes was evaluated using qRT-PCR experiments followed by expression stability ranking via five most commonly used software for reference gene selection. Our findings suggest using a combination of 18S rRNA and ACCase to normalise the qRT-PCR data in B. sterilis. Besides, reference genes are also recommended for different experimental conditions. The present study outcomes will facilitate future molecular work in B. sterilis and other related grass species.
CancerNature.com

Genetic modifiers regulating DNA replication and double-strand break repair are associated with differences in mammary tumors in mouse models of Li-Fraumeni syndrome

Breast cancer is the most common tumor among women with inherited variants in the TP53 tumor suppressor, but onset varies widely suggesting interactions with genetic or environmental factors. Rodent models haploinsufficent for Trp53 also develop a wide variety of malignancies associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, but BALB/c mice are uniquely susceptible to mammary tumors and is genetically linked to the Suprmam1 locus on chromosome 7. To define mechanisms that interact with deficiencies in p53 to alter susceptibility to mammary tumors, we fine mapped the Suprmam1 locus in females from an N2 backcross of BALB/cMed and C57BL/6J mice. A major modifier was localized within a 10 cM interval on chromosome 7. The effect of the locus on DNA damage responses was examined in the parental strains and mice that are congenic for C57BL/6J alleles on the BALB/cMed background (SM1-Trp53+/−). The mammary epithelium of C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− females exhibited little radiation-induced apoptosis compared to BALB/cMed-Trp53+/− and SM1-Trp53+/− females indicating that the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles could not rescue repair of radiation-induced DNA double-strand breaks mostly relying on non-homologous end joining. In contrast, the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice were sufficient to confer the C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− phenotypes in homology-directed repair and replication fork progression. The Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice appear to act in trans to regulate a panel of DNA repair and replication genes which lie outside the locus.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine supplementation stimulates cell proliferation in skeletal muscle and cultivated myogenic cells of low birth weight piglets

Muscle growth of low birth weight (LBW) piglets may be improved with adapted nutrition. This study elucidated effects of glutamine (Gln) supplementation on the cellular muscle development of LBW and normal birth weight (NBW) piglets. Male piglets (n = 144) were either supplemented with 1 g Gln/kg body weight or an isonitrogeneous amount of alanine (Ala) between postnatal day 1 and 12 (dpn). Twelve piglets per group were slaughtered at 5, 12 and 26 dpn, one hour after injection with Bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU, 12 mg/kg). Muscle samples were collected and myogenic cells were isolated and cultivated. Expression of muscle growth related genes was quantified with qPCR. Proliferating, BrdU-positive cells in muscle sections were detected with immunohistochemistry indicating different cell types and decreasing proliferation with age. More proliferation was observed in muscle tissue of LBW-GLN than LBW-ALA piglets at 5 dpn, but there was no clear effect of supplementation on related gene expression. Cell culture experiments indicated that Gln could promote cell proliferation in a dose dependent manner, but expression of myogenesis regulatory genes was not altered. Overall, Gln supplementation stimulated cell proliferation in muscle tissue and in vitro in myogenic cell culture, whereas muscle growth regulatory genes were barely altered.
ScienceNature.com

Orphan CpG islands amplify poised enhancer regulatory activity and determine target gene responsiveness

CpG islands (CGIs) represent a widespread feature of vertebrate genomes, being associated with ~70% of all gene promoters. CGIs control transcription initiation by conferring nearby promoters with unique chromatin properties. In addition, there are thousands of distal or orphan CGIs (oCGIs) whose functional relevance is barely known. Here we show that oCGIs are an essential component of poised enhancers that augment their long-range regulatory activity and control the responsiveness of their target genes. Using a knock-in strategy in mouse embryonic stem cells, we introduced poised enhancers with or without oCGIs within topologically associating domains harboring genes with different types of promoters. Analysis of the resulting cell lines revealed that oCGIs act as tethering elements that promote the physical and functional communication between poised enhancers and distally located genes, particularly those with large CGI clusters in their promoters. Therefore, by acting as genetic determinants of gene–enhancer compatibility, CGIs can contribute to gene expression control under both physiological and potentially pathological conditions.
CancerNature.com

Exploring the genetic and epigenetic origins of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia using newborn screening samples

Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is a rare and frequently fatal myeloproliferative neoplasm of early childhood, with a median age of diagnosis of approximately 2 years [1]. The disease is characterized by splenomegaly, thrombocytopenia, peripheral monocytosis and elevated hemoglobin F [1]. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the only curative therapy; however, five-year event-free (EFS) and overall survival (OS) remains poor, typically due to relapse [2]. Interestingly, in rare cases, patients experience spontaneous resolution without the need for extensive therapy [3, 4], highlighting the need for a better understanding of this enigmatic disease.
CancerNature.com

Granzyme B prevents aberrant IL-17 production and intestinal pathogenicity in CD4 T cells

CD4+ T cell activation and differentiation are important events that set the stage for proper immune responses. Many factors are involved in the activation and differentiation of T cells, and these events are tightly controlled to prevent unwanted and/or exacerbated immune responses that may harm the host. It has been well-documented that granzyme B, a potent serine protease involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity, is readily expressed by certain CD4+ T cells, such as regulatory T cells and CD4+CD8αα+ intestinal intraepithelial lymphocytes, both of which display cytotoxicity associated with granzyme B. However, because not all CD4+ T cells expressing granzyme B are cytotoxic, additional roles for this protease in CD4+ T cell biology remain unknown. Here, using a combination of in vivo and in vitro approaches, we report that granzyme B-deficient CD4+ T cells display increased IL-17 production. In the adoptive transfer model of intestinal inflammation, granzyme B-deficient CD4+ T cells triggered a more rapid disease onset than their WT counterparts, and presented a differential transcription profile. Similar results were also observed in granzyme B-deficient mice infected with Citrobacter rodentium. Our results suggest that granzyme B modulates CD4+ T cell differentiation, providing a new perspective into the biology of this enzyme.
HealthNature.com

Activation of UCP2 by anethole trithione suppresses neuroinflammation after intracerebral hemorrhage

Intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is a devastating disease, in which neuroinflammation substantially contributes to brain injury. Uncoupling protein 2 (UCP2) is a member of the mitochondrial anion carrier family, which uncouples oxidative phosphorylation from ATP synthesis by facilitating proton leak across the mitochondrial inner membrane. UCP2 has been reported to modulate inflammation. In this study we investigated whether and how UCP2 modulated neuroinflammation through microglia/macrophages following ICH in vitro and in vivo. We used an in vitro neuroinflammation model in murine BV2 microglia to mimic microglial activation following ICH. ICH in vivo model was established in mice through collagenase infusion into the left striatum. ICH mice were treated with anetholetrithione (ADT, 50 mg· kg−1 ·d−1, ip) or the classical protonophoric uncoupler FCCP (injected into hemorrhagic striatum). We showed that the expression and mitochondrial location of microglial UCP2 were not changed in both in vitro and in vivo ICH models. Knockdown of UCP2 exacerbated neuroinflammation in BV2 microglia and mouse ICH models, suggesting that endogenous UCP2 inhibited neuroinflammation and therefore played a protective role following ICH. ADT enhanced mitochondrial ROS production thus inducing mitochondrial uncoupling and activating UCP2 in microglia. ADT robustly suppressed neuroinflammation, attenuated brain edema and improved neurological deficits following ICH, and these effects were countered by striatal knockdown of UCP2. ADT enhanced AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activation in the hemorrhagic brain, which was abrogated by striatal knockdown of UCP2. Moreover, striatal knockdown of AMPK abolished the suppression of neuroinflammation by ADT following ICH. On the other hand, FCCP-induced mitochondrial uncoupling was independent of UCP2 in microglia; and striatal knockdown of UCP2 did not abrogate the suppression of neuroinflammation by FCCP in ICH mice. In conclusion, the uncoupling activity is essential for suppression of neuroinflammation by UCP2. We prove for the first time the concept that activators of endogenous UCP2 such as anetholetrithione are a new class of uncouplers with translational significance.
HealthNature.com

Inherited PD-1 deficiency underlies tuberculosis and autoimmunity in a child

The pathophysiology of adverse events following programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) blockade, including tuberculosis (TB) and autoimmunity, remains poorly characterized. We studied a patient with inherited PD-1 deficiency and TB who died of pulmonary autoimmunity. The patient’s leukocytes did not express PD-1 or respond to PD-1-mediated suppression. The patient’s lymphocytes produced only small amounts of interferon (IFN)-γ upon mycobacterial stimuli, similarly to patients with inborn errors of IFN-γ production who are vulnerable to TB. This phenotype resulted from a combined depletion of Vδ2+ γδ T, mucosal-associated invariant T and CD56bright natural killer lymphocytes and dysfunction of other T lymphocyte subsets. Moreover, the patient displayed hepatosplenomegaly and an expansion of total, activated and RORγT+ CD4−CD8− double-negative αβ T cells, similar to patients with STAT3 gain-of-function mutations who display lymphoproliferative autoimmunity. This phenotype resulted from excessive amounts of STAT3-activating cytokines interleukin (IL)-6 and IL-23 produced by activated T lymphocytes and monocytes, and the STAT3-dependent expression of RORγT by activated T lymphocytes. Our work highlights the indispensable role of human PD-1 in governing both antimycobacterial immunity and self-tolerance, while identifying potentially actionable molecular targets for the diagnostic and therapeutic management of TB and autoimmunity in patients on PD-1 blockade.
CancerNature.com

Lactate dehydrogenases amplify reactive oxygen species in cancer cells in response to oxidative stimuli

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 242 (2021) Cite this article. Previous studies demonstrated that superoxide could initiate and amplify LDH-catalyzed hydrogen peroxide production in aqueous phase, but its physiological relevance is unknown. Here we showed that LDHA and LDHB both exhibited hydrogen peroxide-producing activity, which was significantly enhanced by the superoxide generated from the isolated mitochondria from HeLa cells and patients’ cholangiocarcinoma specimen. After LDHA or LDHB were knocked out, hydrogen peroxide produced by Hela or 4T1 cancer cells were significantly reduced. Re-expression of LDHA in LDHA-knockout HeLa cells partially restored hydrogen peroxide production. In HeLa and 4T1 cells, LDHA or LDHB knockout or LDH inhibitor FX11 significantly decreased ROS induction by modulators of the mitochondrial electron transfer chain (antimycin, oligomycin, rotenone), hypoxia, and pharmacological ROS inducers piperlogumine (PL) and phenethyl isothiocyanate (PEITC). Moreover, the tumors formed by LDHA or LDHB knockout HeLa or 4T1 cells exhibited a significantly less oxidative state than those formed by control cells. Collectively, we provide a mechanistic understanding of a link between LDH and cellular hydrogen peroxide production or oxidative stress in cancer cells in vitro and in vivo.
ScienceNature.com

Activation of NF-κB and induction of proinflammatory cytokine expressions mediated by ORF7a protein of SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that emerged in human populations recently. Severely ill COVID-19 patients exhibit the elevation of proinflammatory cytokines, and such an unbalanced production of proinflammatory cytokines is linked to acute respiratory distress syndrome with high mortality in COVID-19 patients. Our study provides evidence that the ORF3a, M, ORF7a, and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 were NF-κB activators. The viral sequence from infected zoo lions belonged to clade V, and a single mutation of G251V is found for ORF3a gene compared to all other clades. No significant functional difference was found for clade V ORF3a, indicating the NF-κB activation is conserved among COVID-19 variants. Of the four viral proteins, the ORF7a protein induced the NF-κB dictated proinflammatory cytokines including IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, TNF-α, and IFNβ. The ORF7a protein also induced IL-3, IL-4, IL-7, IL-23. Of 15 different chemokines examined in the study, CCL11, CCL17, CCL19, CCL20, CCL21, CCL22, CCL25, CCL26, CCL27, and CXCL9 were significantly upregulated by ORF7. These cytokines and chemokines were frequently elevated in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Our data provide an insight into how SARS-CoV-2 modulates NF-κB signaling and inflammatory cytokine expressions. The ORF7a protein may be a desirable target for strategic developments to minimize uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

Self-tunable engineered yeast probiotics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex chronic inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract. Extracellular adenosine triphosphate (eATP) produced by the commensal microbiota and host cells activates purinergic signaling, promoting intestinal inflammation and pathology. Based on the role of eATP in intestinal inflammation, we developed yeast-based engineered probiotics that express a human P2Y2 purinergic receptor with up to a 1,000-fold increase in eATP sensitivity. We linked the activation of this engineered P2Y2 receptor to the secretion of the ATP-degrading enzyme apyrase, thus creating engineered yeast probiotics capable of sensing a pro-inflammatory molecule and generating a proportional self-regulated response aimed at its neutralization. These self-tunable yeast probiotics suppressed intestinal inflammation in mouse models of IBD, reducing intestinal fibrosis and dysbiosis with an efficacy similar to or higher than that of standard-of-care therapies usually associated with notable adverse events. By combining directed evolution and synthetic gene circuits, we developed a unique self-modulatory platform for the treatment of IBD and potentially other inflammation-driven pathologies.
CancerNature.com

DNAJA1 promotes cancer metastasis through interaction with mutant p53

Accumulation of mutant p53 (mutp53) is crucial for its oncogenic gain of function activity. DNAJA1, a member of J-domain containing proteins or heat shock protein 40, is shown to prevent unfolded mutp53 from proteasomal degradation. However, the biological function of DNAJA1 remains largely unknown. Here we show that DNAJA1 promotes tumor metastasis by accumulating unfolded mutp53. Levels of DNAJA1 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) tissues were higher than those in normal tissues. Knockdown of DNAJA1 in HNSCC cell lines carrying unfolded mutp53 significantly decreased the levels of mutp53, filopodia/lamellipodia formation, migratory potential, and active forms of CDC42/RAC1, which were not observed in HNSCC cells with DNA contact mutp53, wild-type p53, or p53 null. Such mutp53-dependent functions of DNAJA1 were supported by the observation that DNAJA1 selectively bound to unfolded mutp53. Moreover, DNAJA1 knockdown in HNSCC cells carrying unfolded mutp53 inhibited primary tumor growth and metastases to the lymph nodes and lungs. Our study suggests that DNAJA1 promotes HNSCC metastasis mainly in a manner dependent on mutp53 status, suggesting DNAJA1 as a potential therapeutic target for HNSCC harboring unfolded mutp53.