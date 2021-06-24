Five Benefits of Outsourcing Your Restaurant’s Digital Marketing Efforts
As a restaurant owner, digital marketing can be a daunting task that takes up valuable time, energy, and resources. Day-to-day demands – coupled with all of the FOH and BOH duties – can be simply too overwhelming for many small restaurant owners. Most simply do not have the time needed to research digital marketing strategies, let alone implement them. Creating and deliver engaging content, maintaining customer communications, establishing an online presence, reviewing data-driven analytics, setting up paid advertising initiatives…all of these important steps take time. This often means marketing and advertising efforts are done on-the-fly or simply 86’d.modernrestaurantmanagement.com