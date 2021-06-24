Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Largest Breweries in Minnesota

Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago

Information on The List was supplied by brewery representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal.

www.bizjournals.com
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Questionnaires#Food Drink#Largest Breweries#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Post-Bulletin

The land of 10,000 beers? This map features craft breweries across Minnesota

In less than a decade, there's been a nearly five-fold expansion of craft breweries in Minnesota: from 39 breweries in 2012 to 185 in April 2021, according to a report from the University of Minnesota Extension. With 53 of the state's 87 counties boasting a craft brewery, there are breweries...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

Vaccine campaign in collaboration with local breweries and wineries

SAINT PAUL, MN — Governor Tim Walz announced and launched the 'Cheers to the Vaccine' program, partnered with Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild, to provide discounted or free beverages to vaccinated Minnesotan adults. Residents who are 21 and older who have got at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose will be able to purchase a free or discounted drink from May 28 to June 30 at participating establishments.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Head On Over To New Ulm, Minnesota, To Visit The State’s Newest Taproom At Its Oldest Brewery

Did you know that one of the oldest breweries in the country is in Minnesota? It’s found in the small town of New Ulm at August Schell Brewing Company. This brewery first went into business in 1860, and it’s only gotten better in the more than 150 years since. In 2021, the brewery opened a […] The post Head On Over To New Ulm, Minnesota, To Visit The State’s Newest Taproom At Its Oldest Brewery appeared first on Only In Your State.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Miller Brewery 'Champagne of Beers Region' official

MILWAUKEE - France is famous for its Champagne region. Likewise, Milwaukee is known for its beer – and the city is popping bottles to celebrate a newly-designed region dedicated to just that. The Milwaukee Common Council passed a resolution that designates a portion of State Street on the Miller Brewery...
Colorado Statewopular.com

10 Colorado Breweries That Are Owned By Women

A recent reckoning over sexual harassment in America’s craft beer scene is creating shockwaves nationwide — including here in Colorado. Women from all facets of the industry have come together in solidarity to share their experiences and propose possible solutions. One way drinkers can help is by supporting women-owned beer businesses like the 10 listed below. Here’s a toast to the ladies of local beer. Atrevida Beer Co. It all starts with the name at this Colorado Springs operation.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

Notes: Brewed in memoriam of our beloved friend and co-worker, Al. Stronger and fuller-bodied than its British counterparts, this pitch black American Stout sports a hefty roasted malt and caramel flavor. 3.96/5 rDev 0%. look: 4.25 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. Brewers notes:...
Indiana Statewfms.com

Central Indiana Brewery Serving Soft Serve Beer

Have you ever been drinking a beer in the heat and thought to yourself, “Man, I wish this was the texture of soft serve.” If so, a Martinsville brewery has made your dreams come true. Cedar Creek Brewing first saw the idea on social media and decided to bring the...
Florida Stateprobrewer.com

Florida Brewery For Sale

Welcome to Florida. Are you ready to expand your Brewery Business into the Booming Florida Market. This is a one of a kind opportunity in Tampa, Florida. Our Brewery is located in north-west Hillsborough County, serving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. This is one of the fastest growing areas of the state. But not just a brewery. We are a brewery, restaurant, full bar with liquor and a live music/event space. Includes a 235 person occupancy taproom/restaurant with 3 bars and a 5000 sq. ft. venue with separate bar. We also have our own Distribution business. We are housed in a 13,000 sq. ft. free standing building. We’ve been brewing now for more than 7 years. Transfer truckloads of your products to Florida and get in the market here. This facility has stayed the test of the Covid shutdowns. This is an ideal opportunity for a brewery looking to expand their brand here in Florida. The possibilities are endless. Owners are retiring. Serious inquires only, NDA is required for additional information. Inquiries to: brewhouse1952@gmail.com.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Least Vaccinated County is in Central MN

This COVID vaccine has been a bit of a controversial topic, much like the virus was during quarantine, lockdowns and every other "safety" protocol that was implemented. This pandemic has become political in this country, more than other countries for some reason. And this divide continues into the era of a vaccine for the virus. Now, there is some sort of variant that has become a topic of conversation and division again.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Summer Artisan Market at Megaton Brewery

The Summer Artisan Market will feature 80 artisan vendors, craft beer on tap, globally-inspired foods, live music and axe throwing at Megaton Brewery. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest...
Boston, MAtravelawaits.com

5 Fantastic Breweries To Visit In Boston

Joyful conversation bubbling up from nearby tables, twinkling lights crisscrossed above create an ambient glow, and a frosty glass filled with effervescent nectar join together embodying Boston’s summer outdoor bar scene. Five of our favorite fantastic Massachusetts breweries call the Boston area home. Each of these Boston craft breweries operate multiple locations throughout Massachusetts, New England, and beyond. They all make their distinct mark in the city.
Drinksmix97.com

This Finnish Brewery Uses Goose Poop In Its Beer

We love our craft breweries in and around the Bay Of Quinte region, but this brewery in Finland is gaining attention because it’ using goose poop in its new beer and customers apparently love it!. Ant Brew is a microbrewery in Lahti, Finland and for the past year they’ve had...
Boulder, COhopculture.com

6 Craft Breweries To Try in Boulder, CO

Everyone knows that Denver is a brewing mecca. Home to 148 breweries and the site of one of the biggest craft beer festivals in America (aptly named “The Great American Beer Festival“), the Mile High city deserves every bit of praise it gets. But travel thirty miles northwest and you’ll hit the town of Boulder, Colorado. Here, you’ll find the University of Colorado Boulder, but also some of the best breweries in Greater Colorado.
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Drinksknoxvillemoms.com

Best Breweries in Knoxville & Beyond

The Knoxville beer scene is bustling with options ranging from breweries to tap rooms. Just because you have to be 21 to drink the beer doesn’t mean kids aren’t welcome. In fact, some local breweries are even offering family-friendly entertainment. That said, a beer garden can be a great way to spend a sunny afternoon with the family. Knoxville Moms polled our contributors, family and friends to find the best area breweries. We hope you discover a new favorite spot and some new favorite hops!
packworld.com

Depalletizer for Breweries

The Nimbus Half Height Depalletizer combines the best features from Ska Fabricating’s best-selling machines to create a new, low-cost depalletizer that's optimized for small spaces and lower speed applications. It expands the cutting-edge features of Ska Fab’s patented turntable design, providing additional accumulation and the ability to fold down and stow the rotary table—further reducing the machine's footprint when not in use. This innovation, combined with the Can-i-Bus’ pallet lift and layer sweep design, creates a compact, efficient can depalletizer with a discharge height that allows for excellent can drop and many discharge angle options. This machine is essentially silent with no vibrator, and requires minimal real estate on a production floor.