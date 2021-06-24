Largest Breweries in Minnesota

Welcome to Florida. Are you ready to expand your Brewery Business into the Booming Florida Market. This is a one of a kind opportunity in Tampa, Florida. Our Brewery is located in north-west Hillsborough County, serving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. This is one of the fastest growing areas of the state. But not just a brewery. We are a brewery, restaurant, full bar with liquor and a live music/event space. Includes a 235 person occupancy taproom/restaurant with 3 bars and a 5000 sq. ft. venue with separate bar. We also have our own Distribution business. We are housed in a 13,000 sq. ft. free standing building. We’ve been brewing now for more than 7 years. Transfer truckloads of your products to Florida and get in the market here. This facility has stayed the test of the Covid shutdowns. This is an ideal opportunity for a brewery looking to expand their brand here in Florida. The possibilities are endless. Owners are retiring. Serious inquires only, NDA is required for additional information. Inquiries to: brewhouse1952@gmail.com.