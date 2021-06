The summer season has arrived and, like us, you’re probably itching to get out and enjoy some fun-filled Smith Mountain Lake summer events!. There are plenty of annual events for you to experience but keep in mind, too, that many of the local restaurants have live music all summer long, as well as events like Sunset Saturdays at Hickory Hill Vineyards & Winery and First Fridays on Franklin! You can also stay up to date on all events in the area through the community calendar.