Bainbridge, NY

Military News: June 24, 2021

Daily Star
 4 days ago

The promotions of two area members of the New York Army National Guard were announced recently by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the State of New York. Damon Finch of Worcester, assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, was promoted to sergeant on April 27, and Parker Luca of Bainbridge, assigned to A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition) was promoted to private on May 20.

www.thedailystar.com
