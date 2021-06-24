Falmouth Conservation Commission Approves Innovative Nitrogen Reduction Plan For Mill Pond
The Falmouth Conservation Commission has given the green light for a plan to reduce nitrogen entering Mill Pond in East Falmouth. Kristen Rathjen, representing the Falmouth Water Quality Management Committee, went before the commission on June 16 to outline the committee's plan for a detention pond in the cranberry bogs located upstream from Mill Pond, and to install a removable wood chip-based permeable reactive barrier that will intercept nutrients within the surface waters of Backus Brook.