German business sentiment rises as pandemic ebbs

 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s businesses are more optimistic than they’ve been in almost three years, according to a closely watched survey by Munich’s Ifo institute released Thursday. Sentiment among German managers rose to 101.8 points in June, from 99.2 in May, its highest since November 2018. The upbeat mood was...

BusinessForexTV.com

Austria Manufacturing Sector Logs Record Growth In June

Austria’s manufacturing sector registered another record growth in June amid increase in new orders as demand continued to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 67.0 in June from 66.4...
Worldmotor1.com

UK car manufacturing recovery 'hit by supply shortages'

The UK car manufacturing sector’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been stunted by supply shortages, according to a leading industry body. The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show the shortages have impacted the sector’s recovery. According to the organisation, which represents the UK’s...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. consumer sentiment rises as wealthy households improve outlook

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June, driven by an improving economic outlook among affluent households, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to a final reading of 85.5 from May’s final level of 82.9, though it was below June’s preliminary reading of 86.4.
Businessaustinnews.net

UM consumer sentiment index rises in June

CHICAGO, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers reported on Friday that the Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 85.5 in June, up from 82.9 in May, but below April's 88.3. This is the second-highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Expectations component...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German consumer morale rises more than expected heading into July- GfK

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into July as shoppers became more optimisitc and willing to buy after Europe's biggest economy lifted lockdown measures as coronavirus cases fell sharply, a survey showed on Friday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to -0.3 points, its highest level since August last year and higher than a revised reading of -6.9 points in the previous month. The reading beat a Reuters forecast for a smaller rise to -4.0 points. Consumers were far more optimistic regarding their personal income situation as well as overall economic development. Shoppers' expectations for the economy hit the highest level in ten years, reaching 58.4 points. Germans' propensity to buy, however, rose only moderately. "Despite the opening or withdrawal of restrictions, a number of industries - especially in the services sector - are still severely restricted," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement. "This makes a noticeable recovery in private consumption in the second half of 2021 more likely," Buerkl said. JULY 2021 JUNE 2021 JULY 2020 Consumer climate -0.3 -6.9 -9.4 Consumer climate components JUNE 2021 MAY 2021 JUNE 2020 - willingness to buy 13.4 10.0 19.4 - income expectations 34.1 19.5 6.6 - business cycle expectations 58.4 41.1 8.5 NOTE - The survey period was from June 3 to 14, 2021. The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Joseph Nasr)
Economypoandpo.com

German Ifo business confidence strongest since 2018

The business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was the highest since November 2018 and also exceeded the expected level of 100.6. Companies assessed their current business situation as much better and optimism regarding the second half of the year also grew.
BusinessPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

As pandemic restrictions wane, hopes rise for Europe travel

SWANSEA, Wales — (AP) — When Sierra Schade booked a trip from Atlanta to Greece, she hoped more European countries would follow Greece’s lead and open to U.S. travelers. She's now been able to add Italy and France to the itinerary for her trip next month after the 27-nation European Union recommended last week that restrictions be lifted for American tourists.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Euro steady as business confidence rises

The euro has posted slight gains on Thursday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1941, up 0.12% on the day. Germany’s economy is showing a broad-based and strong recovery, which is good news for the eurozone and the euro. The well-respected Ifo Business Climate index climbed to 104.0 in June, up from 102.9 and above the consensus of 103.6 points. This marked the strongest reading since November 2018 and coincides with an easing of health restrictions as Covid receded. The report stated that the “German economy is shaking off the coronavirus crisis”.
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks rally on 'dovish' BoE, German business confidence

European shares rallied on Thursday as investors focused on a 'dovish' outcome to the Bank of England's policy meeting. Indeed, the Monetary Policy Committee warned against a "premature tightening" of monetary policy. "Markets throughout Europe and the US are enjoying one of the more memorable days in a week that...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Euro Higher By Positive German IFO Business Climate Of 101.8; VWAP Perspective

Euro rose against the dollar about 0.15% in the early European trading session by the positive German IFO Business Climate which rose to 101.8 from previously 99.2 and is higher-than-expected with the forecast of 100.8. Image Source: Pixabay. The rate found support from the Quarterly developing value area low (QDVAL)...
BusinessToledo Blade

Inflation challenges pandemic-weary businesses

NEW YORK — Small businesses that endured shutdowns and lower revenue during the coronavirus outbreak now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers. Mickey Luongo’s company, Total Home Supply, is paying as...
MarketsThe Independent

FTSE rises after surge in factory output buoys London trading sentiment

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the CBI which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A rebound by property...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Merkel Predicts 'Gigantic' German State Investment in Industry After Pandemic

BERLIN (Reuters) -The German state will have to invest "gigantic" sums in industry to remain competitive in hi-tech sectors, as the coronavirus pandemic recedes and the world transitions to clean energy, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. Addressing a BDI industry association conference, Merkel said that although German industry...
Economyteletrader.com

German producer prices rise 7.2% in May

Producer prices in Germany surpassed the analysts' expectations and jumped 7.2% in May, compared to the same month a year before, the country's statistical office Destatis reported on Friday. In comparison to April, the index moved up by 1.5%. Energy prices surged 14.9% on a yearly basis and increased by...
Businessopiniontoday.com

Consumer sentiment reached a new pandemic high this week

Consumer sentiment reached a new pandemic high this week as Americans shook off inflation pressure, pushing ratings of the national economy and the buying climate to their best in nearly 15 months. Expectations are up as well: Nearly four in 10 say the economy is getting better, the most since December 2019.