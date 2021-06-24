Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida population growth devours natural lands, imperils over 133 protected species

News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has ever been in Florida more than five minutes has witnessed growth. With between 900 and 1,000 people moving to the Sunshine State every single day, development is more than just an economic engine, a livelihood for thousands and a necessity to accommodate new residents — it is also a problem.

www.newsherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Panama City, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Population Growth#World Population#Natural Resources#Renewable Resources#Gis#The World Wildlife Fund#Fpl#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

We canceled our cruises and will spend our money on land — not in Florida | Letters

Governor’s posturing hurts local cruise industry | Editorial, June 16. My wife and I, and other relatives, were booked for two cruises this fall. Since the cruise lines had announced all passengers were required to have COVID vaccinations, we were comfortable with embarking on cruises and looked forward to it. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “Big Government” approach to how private companies safely conduct their business has caused some cruise companies to blink and change their requirement of having passengers show proof of COVID vaccination. For us, the answer is very simple. We, and our relatives, all cancelled our cruises and instead are going to travel and vacation and spend lots of money in Hawaii and New England, where COVID-vaccination rates are sky high compared to Florida, and where leaders and the communities have addressed the COVID pandemic in a sound, science-based and common-sense based approach. We look forward to rewarding those states with our hard-earned vacation monies, and encourage others to consider doing likewise.
Florida State1029thebuzz.com

Florida Woman Does What Florida Women Do

Tina Kindred(which by the way,I have never met a good Kindred-grew up with a couple of them and they got hooked on meth)53 of Ocala, Fl was arrested after she got naked and trashed TWO restaurants. Mojo Grill and and Outback steakhouse were the victims of Tina’s erratic behavior. If your are over 18 you can watch the video below. Yes she is naked, and no she is not someone you want to see naked.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Women on inflatable raft circled by sharks on Florida beach

Three women on an inflatable raft off the coast of Florida experienced an interaction they’ll never forget after several hammerhead sharks circled them.Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson and Qyuston Eubanks were on a raft relaxing near Sand Beach in Pensacola, Florida, when they noticed several sharks circling.“One boater would yell shark and then the next group would yell shark, and that’s just kind of how it was. And so by the time they got to us, they were right up on us,” Ms Faciane told WALA.Other beachgoers started to evacuate the ocean for the beach, including the three women’s children, but...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Thanks to a sinkhole, this is Florida's largest waterfall

The hidden gems of the Florida panhandle include the state’s highest waterfall at Falling Waters State Park, the meandering cave system at Florida Caverns State Park, and the secluded Cypress Springs that you can only reach by personal boat or with tour groups like Coldwater Excursions.
Florida StateWEAR

New Florida SunPass option for travelers

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR-TV) — Florida's Turnpike Enterprise is launching SunPass PRO, a new portable transponder that can be used everywhere E-ZPass is accepted. 18 states currently use E-ZPass. The new pass can also be used to pay for parking at some international airports in Florida. SunPass PRO does require...
Florida Statewmfe.org

Purple Alert Bill Becomes Law in Florida

If someone with a disability or brain injury goes missing, a purple alert could go out to help find them. That’s due to a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis this week. Beverly Marshall is from Sebring. She says if a purple alert had been in place sooner, her son might still be alive.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Is it legal to drive barefoot in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. The most recent question came from a mother, who asked, “My daughter asked me if she...
Florida StateClick10.com

Redheaded reptiles spreading across South Florida, raising concern

They’re redheaded, quick-footed, and can hide under cars. The Peter’s rock agama is another non-native reptile species calling South Florida home. “The first reported acknowledgment of them being in Florida was in 1976,” said Ken Gioeli with the University of Florida. The agamas are native to East Africa and were...