Houston Methodist Hospital created a new vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer position in June 2020 in the midst of last summer's racial unrest. Arianne Dowdell began the new role in late August, and she is responsible for leading the DEI vision of the health care system by creating a companywide strategy. Dowdell said the board of directors created a DEI subcommittee to establish goals and objectives to make Houston Methodist more inclusive. Creating the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer role was a part of that.