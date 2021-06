The Blacklist Season 9 will see changes on the screen and behind the scenes. Do the changes mean that the season will be the last of the NBC series?. There are some big changes coming to The Blacklist Season 9. One of the changes will be felt immediately with the exit of Megan Boone from the series. The Blacklist Season 8 finale saw how her story came to an end. You can read all about it here to avoid spoilers in this post.