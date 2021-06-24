Tiggi Hawke Unveils New Single “Ride Or Die”
Having started her musical and artistic journey at the age of 15, Tiggi Hawke has mastered the rather rare ability to be genuinely heartfelt and honest through her lyrics, writing songs that address her own life and many experiences, allowing every song she releases to really resonate with those who hear it. This talent has so far seen Tiggi be championed by the likes of Radio 1, Kiss and Wonderland, and seen her rack up more than 10 million streams of her songs, while her new single, “Ride Or Die”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, looks set to earn her even more acclaim and fans.popwrapped.com