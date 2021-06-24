MTRSS Unveil New Collaboration “Your Love”

Music as a whole is a collaborative effort; from the song-writers and musicians to producers and engineers. And while there are many collaborative artists and groups around, there aren’t any like MTRSS. A music project that spans the globe and features the talents of musicians from Pacific Russia, New Zealand, the UK, Germany and the USA, MTRSS explores and showcases what happens when those with a passion and gift for music – artists and digital alchemists alike – come together to create what they describe as order from chaos and chaos from order, relying on the power and importance of humanity and expression and exploring both through sound. Their latest release, “Your Love”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, features Ariel Fitz-Patrick of The Fitz-Patrick Sisters, Montreal’s version of Mary Mary.