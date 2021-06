The first flight Gary Kelly ever took, to anywhere, was on Southwest Airlines in 1972. He was heading to Houston to visit Rice University, which was recruiting him for its football team. As you might imagine, the six-foot-three quarterback of San Antonio’s Churchill High School took considerable notice of the all-female crew of flight attendants, then called hostesses, who were outfitted in fire-orange hot pants. But, years later, he also recalled that on that Saturday-morning flight, “There were two other people on the plane besides me. So, I thought, this company isn’t going to be around very long.”