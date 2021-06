Former world No. 1 Andy Murray is hoping that Roger Federer will remain on the Tour as much as possible. Federer, 39, is set to turn 40 in August but is he still able to compete at the highest level. "I have heard quite a few times over the years that he was going to stop and people have been speculating on that different times over – remember when he lost to Tommy Robredo at the US Open, people talking about that then.