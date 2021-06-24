Cancel
Sumter County, SC

GARY STANLEY HERRINGTON

 4 days ago

Gary Stanley Herrington, son of the late Norman "Noug" and Louise Dennis Herrington, departed this life on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born on Jan. 1, 1955, in Sumter County. Affectionately known by family and friends as "Stan," he was a man with a kind heart. He would always go out of his way to help when he could. Stan was a jokester with a sense of humor like no other. Stan accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Rembert during his early years. He was recently a member of Grace Cathedral of Sumter. Stan was educated in the public schools of Sumter County and was a graduate of Hillcrest High School. After graduation, he served in the United State Army. He was then employed for years at EL Dupont of Camden, Kaydon and Hatfield Heating & Air of Sumter.

