While the ID.4 has some heavy competition with the likes of Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it really is a vehicle that stands on its own in the type of EV it is. With a range of 250 miles and only currently available in rear-wheel it changes the handling and driving dynamics. Plus, the single motor and 77 kWh battery means the ID.4 is a little slower (in comparison to Tesla and Mach-E) in the 0-60 times, but still faster than most gas-powered compact SUVs.