AGING GRACEFULLY, ONE GADGET AT A TIME: Thirty years ago, "I've fallen and can't get up" was a catchphrase to show how simple technology could help older adults stay independent but summon help if needed. Now, inexpensive sensors that can detect movements and vital signs routinely help caregivers and family keep an eye on frail adults from afar — with startups and tech companies developing new tools to help people live on their own and, hopefully, more peacefully.