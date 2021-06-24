As in Sports, The Tax World Can Be A Game of Inches

You couldn’t have scripted a better Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA Championship. With a spot in the conference finals on the line, the Milwaukee Bucks were up 109-107. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant got the ball, and with seconds remaining, pulled up with a spinning jumper near the three point line. One of the best shooters in the league—hitting a remarkable 40.2% of three point shots during the playoffs—it was no surprise to see Durant’s shot hit the net. What was a surprise is that Durant’s foot had been on the line, turning what appeared to be a winning three points into two points. The resulting overtime didn’t turn in the Nets’ favor and the team’s championship dreams ended.