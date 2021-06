Bear with us as we walk through a few numbers. There are 88 counties in the state of Ohio. On average, about 82 percent of adults are registered to vote in those counties, as determined if we compare current registration figures from the political data firm L2 with the 2019 Census Bureau estimates. There are a few outliers such as Delaware County, just north of Columbus. It has a higher density of registered voters, which I’ll attribute for no good reason to the fact that it’s home to Ohio Wesleyan University, where my parents met.