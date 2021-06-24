4 Skills You Need to Thrive in A Post-Pandemic Business World

Remember 2019? When working from home used to be a practice reserved for trendy start-ups and freelancers? We barely remember it either. As soon as COVID entered our lives, all businesses had to adjust to the ‘new normal’ where working remotely was suddenly commonplace. However, the pandemic did not only change our way of working, but also the priorities of many businesses. It highlighted how important adaptability and communication are, and made technology more relevant than ever. In light of this shift, it’s time to assess which skills are going to last and become more vital than ever for you as a post-pandemic worker.